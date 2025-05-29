Shadow Token Price Hits $0.11 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and approximately $278,672.11 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.11222998 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $294,455.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

