D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDCX. Wall Street Zen cut Medicus Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. D Boral Capital upgraded Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Medicus Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDCX

Medicus Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDCX opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Medicus Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,280.52. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medicus Pharma by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 204,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000.

About Medicus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.