Hobart Private Capital LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after acquiring an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

