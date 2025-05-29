Hobart Private Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,065,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after buying an additional 391,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Synopsys Trading Down 9.6%
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp set a $575.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.86.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
