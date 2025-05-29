Hobart Private Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,065,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after buying an additional 391,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $462.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp set a $575.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.