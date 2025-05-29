Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Lowered by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,190 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 3.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,043 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,453,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.4133 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.