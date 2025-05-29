Modus Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VO stock opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.44. The firm has a market cap of $266.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

