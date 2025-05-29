Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 20,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

