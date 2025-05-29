Penbrook Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

