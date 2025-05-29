Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$252,232.50 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total transaction of C$252,232.50.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,700 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.43, for a total transaction of C$230,236.44.

On Monday, March 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,214 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$707,147.04.

On Friday, February 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,711 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.03, for a total transaction of C$270,390.18.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$148.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of C$72.36 and a 12 month high of C$183.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$133.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$149.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

