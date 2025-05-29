Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $81.97 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 178.20 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,810.61. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

