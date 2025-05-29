Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for McKesson Q1 Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of McKesson in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.73. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:MCK opened at $711.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $693.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.30. McKesson has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

