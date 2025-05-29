Modus Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

