Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 28,315 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Northern Trust worth $109,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

