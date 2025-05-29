Kera Capital Partners Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after buying an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.90 and a 200-day moving average of $257.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

