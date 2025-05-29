Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,169 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,861,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $95,580,799.20. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock worth $11,822,260 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $244.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day moving average is $234.25. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.42 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

