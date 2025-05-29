Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 302,595 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,159.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $81,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,226.90. The trade was a 95.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,786 shares of company stock worth $33,345,024. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
COIN stock opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 3.62.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
