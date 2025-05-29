Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 341 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PM opened at $178.77 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $179.83. The stock has a market cap of $278.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

