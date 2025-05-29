Marotta Asset Management Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
