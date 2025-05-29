Marotta Asset Management Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.