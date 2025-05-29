SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 83,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 218,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 561,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 280,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

