Marotta Asset Management Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after buying an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,037,000 after purchasing an additional 466,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.38 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

