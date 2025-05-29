Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 8,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $89.56 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

