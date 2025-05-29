Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.97. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 138,482 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 262,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.