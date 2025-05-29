B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.28. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 4,717,421 shares.

B2Gold Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

