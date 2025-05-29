NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.72. NIO shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 10,751,004 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
