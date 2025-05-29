First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 117,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the previous session’s volume of 26,072 shares.The stock last traded at $104.84 and had previously closed at $104.07.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Goodyear Stock Surges 28% in 2025: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.