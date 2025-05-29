First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 117,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the previous session’s volume of 26,072 shares.The stock last traded at $104.84 and had previously closed at $104.07.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 296,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 157,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.