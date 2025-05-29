OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 192,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 124,226 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Specifically, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,201.84. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadeem Nisar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,712 shares in the company, valued at $321,848.48. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $34,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,509.28. The trade was a 10.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $656.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.69.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

