AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Update

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $873.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.22. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,754 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.