Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
TAKOF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drone Delivery Canada
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Goodyear Stock Surges 28% in 2025: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.