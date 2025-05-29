Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

TAKOF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

