Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 704,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 730,168 shares.The stock last traded at $123.66 and had previously closed at $113.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEU. William Blair began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. Centrus Energy’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,880,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,215,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $13,440,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

