Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 62,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 54,966 shares.The stock last traded at $53.03 and had previously closed at $52.77.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
