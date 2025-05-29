Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 62,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 54,966 shares.The stock last traded at $53.03 and had previously closed at $52.77.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,260,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.