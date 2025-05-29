Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Decreases By 98.7%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6,400.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $543.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $16,450.00, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $141.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 93.21% and a negative return on equity of 407.65%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.