Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,109,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 3,687,637 shares.The stock last traded at $34.91 and had previously closed at $35.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
