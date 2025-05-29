Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Decreases By 99.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $24.19 on Thursday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

