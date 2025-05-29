eBay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 26,873 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 12,917 call options.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

