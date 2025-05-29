CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Cut by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.43.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $468.83 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.29, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

