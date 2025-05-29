First Hawaiian Bank Has $17.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

