Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 6,680 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $170.37 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $173.05. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

