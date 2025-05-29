Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,343 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $150,372,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,212,000 after buying an additional 825,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

