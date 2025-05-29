Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.270-11.330 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.760-2.780 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $275.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.16 and its 200-day moving average is $305.79. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

