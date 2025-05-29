Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

Kohl’s Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.