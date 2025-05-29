1,130 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,647,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $608.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

