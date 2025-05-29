Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,193 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

