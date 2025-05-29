First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $9.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

