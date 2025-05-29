California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,079 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $30,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,979 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CLX opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.