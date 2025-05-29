HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.680-0.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

HP Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. HP has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

