Multichain (MULTI) Price Tops $0.55

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $10.16 million and $94,419.68 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) on Ethereum was a protocol for cross-chain interoperability, originally launched as Anyswap in July 2020. It facilitated secure asset transfers across blockchain networks through a Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) network. With services including bridging, routing, cross-chain messaging, and NFT support, MULTI served as a governance token within the ecosystem. In 2023, the project faced critical disruptions: CEO Zhao Jun was reportedly arrested in China, leading to infrastructure issues, and a subsequent security exploit resulted in the unauthorised transfer of $126 million. The protocol was shut down in July 2023, leaving the Ethereum-based MULTI token as a historical asset without active functionality.”

