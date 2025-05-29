UXLINK (UXLINK) Price Tops $0.44

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UXLINK has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. UXLINK has a total market cap of $179.93 million and $28.00 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UXLINK Profile

UXLINK’s launch date was July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,956,731 tokens. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 408,956,731 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.43705337 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $30,097,230.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

