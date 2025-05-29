GEODNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.92 Million (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. GEODNET has a market capitalization of $61.92 million and $489,815.85 worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GEODNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GEODNET has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GEODNET

GEODNET’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 989,289,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,164,483 tokens. GEODNET’s official website is www.geodnet.com. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet_.

GEODNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 989,289,568 with 317,164,483.62 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.19517883 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $470,187.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GEODNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GEODNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

