337 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 111 Capital bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 69,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $754.45 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $765.27. The company has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.