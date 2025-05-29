VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $222,840,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $141,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504,748 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $141,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,758. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,769.95. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,664. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $269.14 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.79 and a 1-year high of $288.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

